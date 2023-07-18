STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Windsor Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 23-PR-02144 In re THE ESTATE of: MARIA CONTRO NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: MARIA CONTRO, late of, CHESTER, VERMONT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 07/14/2023 Signed: /s/ Christina Tetrault Executor/Administrator Address: c/o Dakin & Benelli, P.C. PO Box 499 Chester, VT 05143 802-875-4000 Name of Publication: Rutland Herald Publication Date: July 18th, 2023 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Unit Probate Division 12 The Green Woodstock, VT 05091