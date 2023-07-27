STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Rutland Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 22-PR-04894 In re THE ESTATE of: MARY LOUISE SOULIA NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: MARY LOUISE SOULIA, late of, CASTLETON, VERMONT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 07/12/2023 Signed: /s/ Paula J. McCann Executor/Administrator Address: PO Box 190 Rutland, VT 05702 802-855-8060 pmccann@mmgvtlaw.com Name of Publication: Rutland Herald Publication Date: July 27th, 2023 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Unit Probate Division 83 Center Street Rutland, VT 05701