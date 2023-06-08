STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Orange Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 22-PR-06378 In re THE ESTATE of: STEPHEN GAISSERT NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: STEPHEN CAISSERT, late of, PROCTOR, VERMONT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 06/6/2023 Signed: /s/ Jeanna Gibbs Executor/Administrator Address: c/o Kenny & Gatos 83 Center Street Rutland, VT 05701 802-855-8940 mkenny@kennygatos.com Name of Publication: Rutland Herald Publication Date: June 8th, 2023 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Probate Division 83 Center Street Rutland, VT 05701