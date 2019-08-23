STATE OF VERMONT DISTRICT OF RUTLAND, SS. IN RE THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH E. WHALEN LATE OF BRANDON, VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT, RUTLAND UNIT PROBATE DIVISION DOCKET NO. 236-4-19 Rdpr NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the creditors of the estate of Joseph E. Whalen, late of Brandon, Vermont I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy filed send to the Court. The claim will be forever barred if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: August 8, 2019 Signed: /s/ Patrick Whalen 272 Countryside Dr., Rutland, VT 05701 (802) 779-2386 Name of the Publication: Rutland Herald Publication Date: August 23, 2019 Address of Court: Superior Court Rutland Unit, Probate Division 83 Center Street Rutland, VT 05701
