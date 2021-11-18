NOTICE TO PUBLIC OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUND Request for Release of Funds On or about November 18, 2021, the Town of Castleton will submit a Request for Release of Funds to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (the Agency) to release the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL 93-383), the National Affordable Housing Act, as amended, to undertake a project known as Castleton Free Library ADA project for the purpose of installing a full-size elevator and other minor upgrades. The project is located at 638 Main Street, Castleton, VT. The total estimated cost of the project is $500,000; approximately $100,000 in CDBG funding. The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents environmental determinations for this project is on file at the municipal office of the Town of Castleton at 263 Rte. 30 North, Castleton, VT, and may be examined or copied Monday-Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Public Comments Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Town of Castleton, Attn: Michael A. Jones, Town Manager, 263 Rte. 30 North, Castleton, VT. All comments received by November 25, 2021, Close of Comment Period Date, will be considered by the Town of Castleton prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Environmental Certification The Town of Castleton is certifying to the Agency that Michael A. Jones, in his official capacity as town manager, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Agency’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Town of Castleton to use CDBG funds. Objections to Release of Funds The Agency will accept objections to its release of funds and the Town of Castleton’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer, Michael A. Jones; (b) the Town has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Agency; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the Attn: Environmental Officer, Agency of Commerce and Community Development, One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor, Montpelier, Vermont 05620. Potential objectors should contact the Agency to verify the actual last date of the objection period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.