NOTICE to PUBLIC Meeting to discuss the Castleton University Childcare Center Application to USDA Community Facilities Program Notice is hereby given that a representative of Castleton University will attend the Town of Castleton Select Board meeting on February 10, 2020 at 7:00 PM to present information about a planned application to the USDA Community Facilities Program to be submitted by the VSC Foundation in support of the Castleton University Childcare Center. The meeting will be held as part of the regularly scheduled Castleton Select Board meeting at the Town Offices on 263 Route 30 North, Bomoseen.
