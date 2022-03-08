NOTICE TO VENDORS Notice is hereby given that HPS will receive sealed Request for Proposals on the items listed below for the 2022-2023 school year, with two possible one year extensions.. Digital Nutrition Programs Proposals will be received at the HPS office until the hour of 5:00 p.m. E.S.T., on April 8, 2022. All proposals will be opened and read aloud at 4:00 p.m., E.S.T. on April 12, 2022, in the HPS office. Proposals will be awarded on or before June 7, 2022 at the May 2022 School Food Purchasing Advisory Committee meetings. School Food Purchasing Program – Commercial & Commodity Products Michigan, Indiana, Ohio/Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, New England, Mid Atlantic, North/South Carolina, Massachusetts and Texas States. Proposals will be received at the HPS office until the hour of 5:00 p.m. E.S.T., on April 8, 2022. All proposals will be opened and read aloud at 4:00 p.m., E.S.T. on April 12, 2022, in the HPS office. Proposals will be awarded on or before June 7, 2022 at the May 2022 School Food Purchasing Advisory Committee meetings. Specifications and Request for Proposal forms may be obtained from the HPS office, 3275 N. M-37 Hwy., P.O. Box 247, Middleville, MI 49333, phone number (269) 795-3308. All proposals shall be on authorized forms. E-mail your requests to Tori Mascho, tmascho@hpsgpo.com HPS reserves the right to reject any or all proposals in part or in whole, and to waive any informalities.
