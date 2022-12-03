NOTICE: Town of West Rutland SELECT BOARD PUBLIC HEARING on Proposed Amendments to Zoning, Flood Hazard Area, and associated By-Laws; Monday December 19, 2022 at 6:00 pm, W. Rutland Town Office (35 Marble St.) Pursuant to 24 VSA Section 4441 & 4442, the West Rutland Select Board (SB) will conduct a Public Hearing, at the time, date and place stated above, to receive questions and Public comment on proposed amendments to current Zoning, Flood Hazard area and associated regulations. Major areas of amendments include: 1) Simplifying Zoning Districts (review amended Map of Township); 2) Update and simplify the Table of Uses; 3) Grant the Development Review Board (DRB) authority to approve setback waivers and adjust coverage so to allow greater utilization of a parcel and accommodate multi-family and P.U.D. housing proposals; 4) Allow extensions for a zoning permit’s effective time period; 5) Integrate the Special Flood Hazard & Source Water Protection rules within the Zoning regulations; 6) Allow installation of fill under new structures so to elevate above base flood elevation in a SFH area. 7) Clarify terms and add cross references to other applicable sections in the regulations. The Public and Interested Parties are encouraged to review the draft regulations in advance of this Hearing, and present questions, concerns, and recommendations regarding the document by/at the Hearing. Written submissions received by the Zoning Administrator prior to the Hearing will be submitted to the S.B. Both the current (6/2008) Regulations and the proposed (11/2022) Regulations and Maps are available for review at Town Office and on the Town’s website (www.WestRutlandVT.org). Paper copies may be purchased at the Town Office for a $10 fee. Participation may be both in-person and remotely via Zoom, and interested person(s) are asked to be signed or logged in by 6:00 pm. If attending in person VT’s current recommended Covid-19 protocol is to be followed. Remote participation is available via ZOOM computer or telephone options: For Zoom video/audio: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/97991715548?pwd=bTk0TWZUQUNMcy95V3kvNk5Zelp5Zz09 Meeting ID: 979 9171 5548 Passcode: 623067 For Zoom Telephone participation (no video): dial 1 (646) 876-9923
