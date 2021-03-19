NOTICE VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING The State of Vermont's Department of Housing and Community Development will be holding a virtual public hearing to get input from Vermont residents before finalizing the HUD Consolidated Annual Action Plan for 2021. If you are interested in attending the hearing, we ask that you register here https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5107302293346114828. You will receive a confirmation email with log in information prior to the date of the hearing. The hearing will be held on Monday, April 5, 2020 from 5:30 - 6:00 p.m. Accommodations for persons with disabilities and interpreters to meet the needs of non-English speaking persons will be made available upon request. Requests for accommodations should be directed to Arthur Hamlin at (802) 828-3749 or emailed to arthur.hamlin@vermont.gov by 10:00a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY#) 1-800-253-0191. This is the second public hearing held. The Department, along with the Consolidated Plan Advisory Board, and the other State agencies and partners that receive HUD funding under the Consolidated Plan, have developed the Draft Plan based on input at the previous hearing that was held to listen to residents’ views about the state’s housing, homelessness, public facility and service, and non-housing community development needs, as well as ideas for grant activities the State should consider funding for the next year. The Draft Plan outlines priorities for the use of approximately $11 million in federal funds provided to the State for the Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership Program, and Emergency Solutions Grant program, $3 million awarded to the State from the National Housing Trust Fund to develop housing that is affordable to extremely low- and very low- income households, and $791,652 of CDBG funds designated Opioid Recovery Housing. The Plan also serves as Vermont's application to HUD for these funds. The goals of the Plan are to provide decent affordable housing, assure a suitable living environment, and expand economic opportunity for Vermont's citizens. More information on the plan and process is available on the Department’s website at https://accd.vermont.gov/housing/plans-data-rules/hud/how
