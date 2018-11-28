NOTICE TO BENJAMIN HUBBARD: Marie Scannell has brought a lawsuit against you in the Windsor County Superior Court. The lawsuit alleges you were negligent in your operation of a motor vehicle on October 25, 2017 in Springfield, Vermont which resulted in personal injuries to the Plaintiff. The Complaint was filed on September 18, 2018. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail the Plaintiff a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you receive this Notice. You must send a copy of your Answer to Plaintiff’s Attorney, Van Dorn, Curtiss & Rousseau PLLC located 263 Main Street, Orford, NH 03777, (603) 353-4000. You must also give or mail your Answer to the Court located at: Vermont Superior Court, 12 The Green, Woodstock, VT 05091, (802) 457-2121. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff's Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT GIVE YOUR WRITTEN ANSWER TO THE COURT. If you do not Answer within 21 days and file it with the Court, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. YOU MUST MAKE ANY CLAIMS AGAINST THE PLAINTIFF IN YOUR REPLY. Your Answer must state any related legal claims you have against the Plaintiff. Your claims against the Plaintiff are called Counterclaims. If you do not make your Counterclaims in writing in your Answer, you may not be able to bring them up at all. Even if you have insurance and the insurance company will defend you, you must still file any Counterclaims you may have. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you should ask the court clerk for information about places where you can get free legal help. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still give the Court a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. NOTICE OF APPEARANCE FORM. THE COURT NEEDS TO KNOW HOW TO REACH YOU SO THAT YOU WILL BE INFORMED OF ALL MATTERS RELATING TO YOUR CASE. If you have not hired an attorney and are representing yourself, in addition to filing the required answer it is important that you file a Notice of Appearance form to give the court your name, mailing address and phone number (and email address, if you have one). You must also mail or deliver a copy of the form to the lawyer or party who sent you this paperwork, so that you will receive copies of anything else they file with the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.