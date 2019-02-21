NOTICE TOWN OF CLARENDON EXAMINATION OF PREMISES AND PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given the the Clarendon Board of Selectmen will hold a hearing on March 25, 2019, commencing at 6:00 p.m., for the purposes of examining the Sunny Hill Drive development in advance of the Town formally taking over maintenance of that road as a Class 3 Town Road. Submitted by, Clarendon Board of Selectmen
