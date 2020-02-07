NOTICE TOWN OF TINMOUTH, VERMONT ORDINANCE REGULATING SOLID WASTE AMENDMENT The Tinmouth Select Board has amended the Ordinance Regulating Solid Waste under authority granted by V.S.A. Title 24, § 2291(4), and § 1971 et seq. The purpose of this amendment is to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the Town of Tinmouth and to promote the responsible use of resources and protection of the environment by regulating the disposal, open burning, and incineration of solid waste in the Town. Adopted by the Tinmouth Select Board on January 9, 2020. THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE AT THE TINMOUTH TOWN OFFICE, 9 Mountain View Road, Tinmouth, VT. Questions regarding this ordinance may be directed to Gail Fallar, Town Clerk, 802-446-2498. 24 V.S.A. Section 1973 states: (a) An ordinance or rule adopted by a municipality may be disapproved by a vote of a majority of the qualified voters of the municipality voting on the questions at an annual or special meeting duly warned for the purpose, pursuant to a petition signed and submitted in accordance with subsection (b) of this section. (b) A petition for a vote on the question of disapproving an ordinance or rule shall be signed by not less than five percent of the qualified voters of the municipality, and presented to the legislative body or the clerk of the municipality within forty-four days following the date of adoption of the ordinance or rule by the legislative body. TINMOUTH SELECT BOARD Cathy Reynolds, Frank Sears, Michael Fallar
