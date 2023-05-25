NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS STATE OF VERMONT May 25, 2023 City of Rutland, Mayor Mike Doenges Rutland City 1 Strongs Avenue Rutland, VT 05701 802 773-1800 These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Rutland. Request for Release of Funds On or about June 10, 2023 the City of Rutland will submit a request to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (the Agency) to release the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL 93-383), the National Affordable Housing Act, as amended, to undertake a project known as 120 Maples Street Rehab for the purpose of a full gut rehab of a 3-unit vacant property into a 5-unit rental property. The project is located at 120 Maple Street Rutland VT. The total estimated cost of the project is $1,217,970.00; approximately $180,070 in State/Local funds, $387,000 in private funds, and $650,900 in CDBG funding. Three of the rehabbed units will be made affordable to low-and/or moderate income (LMI) households at or below 80% area median income. One of the LMI units will be handicapped accessible. Finding of No Significant Impact The City of Rutland has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the municipal office of the City of Rutland at 1 Strongs Avenue Rutland, VT, and may be examined or copied Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 3:30 pm. Public Comments Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Rutland, Attn: Mayor Mike Doenges, City Hall 1 Strongs Avenue Rutland VT 05701. All comments received by June 10 will be considered by the City of Rutland prior to authorizing the submission of a request for release of funds. Comments must specify which Notice they are addressing—the Finding of No Significant Impact or the Request for the Release of Funds. Environmental Certification The City of Rutland is certifying to the Agency that Mike Doenges, in their official capacity as Mayor, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Agency’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Rutland to use the CDBG funds. Objections to Release of Funds The Agency will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Rutland’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer, Mike Doenges; (b) the City has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Agency; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the Attn: Grace Vinson, Environmental Officer, Agency of Commerce and Community Development, One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor, Montpelier, Vermont 05620. Potential objectors should contact the Agency to verify the actual last date of the objection period.
