NOTICE OF HEARING OF MENDON ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT Please take notice that on Wednesday October 4, 2023 beginning at 6:30 p.m., the Mendon Zoning Board of Adjustment shall conduct a public hearing at the Town Offices on the Consolidated Appeals of a Permit Issued to Brian Gates #2023-15, on property owned by Brian Gates located at 166 Terra Lane, (Tax Map No. 03, Block 02, Parcel 03-02-20.000) Mendon, Vermont. The Permit has been appealed by 4 owners of property on Terra Lane or Sherwood Drive in Mendon. Dated at Mendon, Vermont this 14th day of September, 2023. John J. Kennelly, Chairman Mendon Zoning Board of Adjustment

