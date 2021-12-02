NOTIFICATION OF INFORMATIONAL MEETING LARGE FARM OPERATION PERMIT APPLICATION Notice is hereby provided that Ernie, Chase, and Danielle Goodrich of Goodrich Farm in the Towns of Salisbury, Brandon, and Middlebury, Vemont has submitted an application to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets for a Large Farm Operation Permit amendment. Goodrich Farm is proposing the following change: o Construction of a Waste Storage Facility in Brandon, VT on Town Farm Road An informational meeting will be held by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10:00 am. The meeting will be held at the Salisbury Town Clerks Office located on 25 Schoolhouse Road in Salisbury. Due to COVID-19, in-person attendance is limited to a maximum of 10 participants. Participants who would like to attend the meeting in-person are encouraged to register prior to the day of the meeting by contacting Krista Battles at Krista.Battles@vermont.gov or (802) 522-0011. If more than 10 people are present without pre registration, unregistered attendees will be required to call-in using the number below. Masks are required for anyone not fully vaccinated when attending in person. Participants can remotely call into the meeting through the Microsoft Teams platform with the following: Call-In Number: (802) 828-7667 Conference ID: 103 917 986# Participants who would like to attend the meeting through video conference may contact Krista Battles at Krista.Battles@vermont.gov prior to the day of the meeting to be e-mailed a link for joining the meeting. The purpose of the public informational meeting shall be to provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the proposed project. Information related to the application as presented by Goodrich Farm is available at the Salisbury and Brandon Town Offices 14-days prior to the public informational meeting through the close of the public comment period. The public comment period regarding the application closes five business days after the meeting date mentioned above. All comments must be submitted by close of business on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Any questions or comments regarding the project or the meeting may be submitted to: Krista Battles Agriculture Water Quality Specialist Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets 94 Harvest Lane, Suite 203 Williston, VT 05495 Krista.Battles@vermont.gov 802-522-0011
