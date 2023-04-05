NOTIFICATION OF INFORMATIONAL MEETING LARGE FARM PERMIT APPLICATION Notice is hereby provided that Mark Livingston of Rail View Dairy in the town of New Haven, Vermont has applied to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets for a Large Farm Operation Permit. Rail View Dairy is proposing the following changes at their farm, located at 535 Daniels Road: o Operation as a Large Farm o Construction of Animal Housing o Construction of a Waste Storage Facility An informational meeting will be held by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets on April 17, 2023, at 1:00PM. The meeting will be held at the New Haven Fire Department located at 1389 Main Street, New Haven, VT 05472. The purpose of the public informational meeting shall be to provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the proposed project. The public comment period regarding the application closes five business days after the meeting date mentioned above. All comments must be submitted by close of business on April 24, 2023. Any questions or comments regarding the project or the meeting may be submitted to: Brittany Cole 94 Harvest Lane, Williston, VT Brittany.Cole@vermont.gov 802‐522‐7413
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.