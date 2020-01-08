NOTIFICATION OF INFORMATIONAL MEETING LARGE FARM PERMIT APPLICATION Notice is hereby provided that Nop Brothers and Sons Farm in the town of Salisbury, VT Vermont has submitted an application to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets for a Large Farm Operation Permit. Nop Brothers and Sons Farm is proposing the following changes at their farm, located at 99 rte 7 Salisbury VT, Salisbury Vermont: o Become Permitted as a Large Farm Operation o Operation as a Large Farm o Inclusion and use of an Additional Facility for Animal Housing o Inclusion and use of a Waste Storage Facility An informational meeting will be held by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets on Thursday January 23, 2020, at 10:00 am. The meeting will be held at the Town Clerks office located on 25 Schoolhouse Rd in Salisbury, VT. The purpose of the public informational meeting shall be to provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the proposed project. Information related to the application as presented by the Nop Brothers and Sons Farm is available at the Salisbury Town office 14-days prior to the public informational meeting through the close of the public comment period. The public comment period regarding the application closes five business days after the meeting date mentioned above. All comments must be submitted by close of business on the 30th of January. Any questions or comments regarding the project or the meeting may be submitted to: Maria Steyaart Medium and Large Farm Operations Supervisor 94 Harvest Lane, Williston, VT 05495 maria.steyaart@vermon
