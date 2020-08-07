NOTIFICATION OF MANAGEMENT PLAN AVAILABILITY TO: Parents, Teachers, Employees, Other Personnel or their Guardians Parent-Teacher Organization Presidents FROM: Brooke Olsen-Farrell, Superintendent of Schools Slate Valley Unified Union School District 33 Mechanic Street Fair Haven, Vermont 05743 Telephone: 265-4905 DATE: August 2020 RE: Designated Persons for Asbestos The Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (40 CFR 763.93 (g)(4) requires that written notice be given that the following schools have Management Plans for the safe control and maintenance of asbestos-containing materials found in their buildings. These Management Plans are available and accessible to the public at the administration office of each facility listed below. SCHOOL ADDRESS TELEPHONE Benson Village School Benson, VT 05731 537-2491 Castleton Elementary School Bomoseen, VT 05732 468-5624 Castleton Village School Castleton, VT 05735 468-2203 Fair Haven Grade School Fair Haven, VT 05743 265-3883 Fair Haven Union High School Fair Haven, VT 05743 265-4966 Orwell Village School Orwell, VT 05760 948-2871 Slate Valley Central Office Fair Haven, VT 05743 265-4905 DESIGNATED PERSONS: David Ward Patrick Goodwin Fair Haven Union High School Fair Haven Grade School Eoin Noonan John McIntyre Orwell Village School Benson Village School Mark Cassidy Chris Cole Castleton Elementary School Director of Operations Castleton Village School Slate Valley Unified School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.