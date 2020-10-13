NOTIFICATION OF PERIOD OF PUBLIC COMMENT Pursuant to 18 V.S.A. §8907 and the Administrative Rule on Agency Designation, the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) is providing notice to the public of the application of Lincoln Street Incorporated, to be re-designated a Specialized Service Agency. A 14-day period of public comment is provided for DAIL to gather information to decide whether or not the State of Vermont will contract directly with Lincoln Street Incorporated to provide developmental disability services to adults, children, adolescents, and families in southern Vermont. Comments from consumers, parents, family members and other concerned citizens about your experiences with Lincoln Street Incorporated are welcomed. Public comments will be accepted from October 14, 2020 until the close of business on October 28th, 2020. In particular, DAIL is interested to know: • About the strengths and needs related to Lincoln Street Incorporated • If Lincoln Street Incorporated works well with other agencies in the community • If people get the kinds of services they need and in a timely manner • Your recommendations for improvement Please send written comments or contact us by phone, mail, or email no later than October 28th, 2020. Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living Attention: Jennie Masterson Developmental Disabilities Services Division 280 State Drive, HC 2 South Waterbury VT 05671-2030 Phone: 802-760-8857 Jennie.masterson@vermont.gov
