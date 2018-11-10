The Rutland Area branch of the NAACP will hold a meeting November 13, 2018 at 6:30 pm at the Rutland Free Library in Rutland, VT with the purpose of electing officers to the Executive Committee. All members are encouraged to attend and vote on their leadership team for the coming year.
