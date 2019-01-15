STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 269-5-16 RDCV OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC v. PATRICIA BASSETT A/K/A PATRICIA A. BASSETT AND KEITH BAKER A/K/A KEITH L. BAKER OCCUPANTS OF: 76 Clay Street, Brandon VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 24, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Patricia Bassett a/k/a Patricia A. Bassett and Keith Baker a/k/a Keith L. Baker to GMAC Mortgage Corporation, dated August 29, 1997 and recorded in Book 129 Page 45 of the land records of the Town of Brandon, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from GMAC Mortgage Corporation to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC dated February 19, 2014 and recorded in Book 223 Page 30 of the land records of the Town of Brandon for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 76 Clay Street, Brandon, Vermont on February 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Keith L. Baker & Patricia A. Bassett by Warranty Deed of Helen B. Houle, dated of even date herewith and to be recorded in the Brandon Land Records and therein described as follows: A part or parcel of the premises conveyed to the said Grantors by Lewis Bonfield by deed dated June 26, 1945, and recorded in Book 67, Page 415 of Brandon Land Records; the port herein to be conveyed being described as follows: Beginning at a point on the easterly side of Clay Street, which said point marks the northwesterly corner of lands of Donald Howland and wife: thence running easterly and southerly over and upon-the northerly boundary of Lands of Howland to a point on the westerly bank of the Neshobe River; thence running northerly along the bank of said river as it winds and turns to the southeasterly corner of lends of William M. Thompson and wife; thence going westerly and in a straight line one hundred sixty (160') feet to a point in the easterly boundary line of lends of Floyd McKeighan; thence running Southerly over and upon said McKeighan's eastern boundary to a point marking the southeast corner of said McKeighan's property; thence going westerly over and upon the southerly boundary of said McKeighan to a point on the easterly side of said Clay Street, which said point marks the southwesterly corner of the premises owned by said McKeighan; thence running southerly over and upon the easterly side of said Clay Street to the point of beginning. Meaning and intending hereby to convey all of sold property conveyed to us by Lewis lanfield os abovementioned, with the exception of that parcel of land conveyed by us to William M. Thompson and wife by deed doted September 29, 1953, and recorded in Book 72, Page 306 of Brandon Land Records. The Grantors herein reserve possession of the above described premises, without payment of rent until July 1, of 1964. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : December 13, 2018 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite______ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032 (860) 470-2675
