STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 262-4-14 RDCV OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF LESTER J. KRAAZ AND OCCUPANTS OF 628 BIDDLE KNOB ROAD, HUBBARDTON, VT OCCUPANTS OF: 628 Biddle Knob Road, Hubbardton VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 28, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Lester J. Kraaz to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage, LLC f/k/a GMAC Mortgage Corporation, dated November 18, 2008 and recorded in Book 43 Page 274 of the land records of the Town of Hubbardton, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage, LLC f/k/a GMAC Mortgage Corporation to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC dated October 31, 2013and recorded in Book 46 Page 178 of the land records of the Town of Hubbardton for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 628 Biddle Knob Road, Hubbardton, Vermont on December 6, 2018 at 10:15 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A CERTAIN PLACE OF LAND IN THE TOWN OF HUBBARDTON, COUNTY OF RUTLAND, STATE OF VERMONT AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, VIZ: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO GUENTHER WUNDERWALD BY QUITCLAIM DEED FROM HERMAN HINTERHAUSER, DATED JANUARY 17, 1970 ABD RECORDED IN THE TOWN OF HUBBARDTON LAND RECORDS IN BOOK 20 AT PAGE 211 AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON THE ATTACHED SCHEDULE A. BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIPE AT THE BASE OF A LARGE SOFT MAPLE TREE AT A FENCE CORNET IN THE SOUTH EDGE OF THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE HIGHWAY WHICH FORMERLY LOAD FROM EAST HUBBARDTON TO WHIPPLE HOLLOW, SAID CORNER BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF ONE HANLEY AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 0 DEGREES IN A WIRE FENCE 393 FEET, TO AN IRON PIPE AND STONES; THENCE NORTH 79 DEGREES WEST IN A BLAZED LINE 456 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE NORTHERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE, THE COMMON BOUNDARY OF THE HEREIN GRANTOR AND GRANTEE, TO AN IRON PIPE IN THE SOUTH LINE OF THE AFORESAID HIGHWAY, WHICH IRON PIPE IS 435 FEET WESTERLY OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING AS MEASURED ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID HIGHWAY; THENCE EASTERLY IN THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID HIGHWAY 435 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. MANNING HEREBY TO CONVEY ALL MY RIGHT, TITLE AND INTEREST IN THE EASTERLY ONE HALF OF THE LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO HERMAN HINTERHANSET AND GUENTHER WUNDERWALD BY THOMAS AND RUDOLPH CHIZMAR, BY DEED DATED AUGUST 20, 1969, AND RECORDED IN BOOK 20, PAGE 120 OF THE HUBBARDTON LAND RECORDS. GUENTHER WUNDERWALD AND GUNTHER WUNDERWALD ARE ONE AND THE SAME PERSON AND HERMAN HINTERHAUSER AND HERMANN HINTERHAUSER ARE ONE AND THE SAME PERSON. BEING A PORTION OF THE LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO GUENTHER WUNDERWALD AND HERMAN HINTERHAUSER BY WARRANTY DEEDS OF THOMAS CH1ZMAR AND RUDOLPH CH1ZMAR, DATED AUGUST 20, 1969 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 20 AT PAGE 120 IN THE TOWN OF HUBBARDTON LAND RECORDS. Commonly known as 628 Biddle Knob Road Hubbardton, VT 05735 However, by showing this address no additional coverage is provided. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: October , 2018 By: /S/Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.