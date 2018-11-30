STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIV. Windsor Unit Docket No. 271-6-17 Wrcv ONE CREDIT UNION, Plaintiff, v. WILLIAM A. SMITH JR., VERMONT COMMUNITY LOAN FUND, INC., LINLEY MESSER, ENCORE CAPITAL FINANCE, INC., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, STATE OF VERMONT - DEPT. OF LABOR, STATE OF VERMONT - DEPT. OF TAXES, TOWN OF CHESTER and OCCUPANTS 42 MAPLE STREET, CHESTER, VERMONT, Defendants Notice of Foreclosure Sale By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a mortgage given by William A. Smith Jr. to One Credit Union dated July 12, 2012, recorded July 19, 2012, in Vol. 137, Page 120 of Chester Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 42 Maple Street, Chester, Vermont, on December 28, 2018, at 12:00 PM EST, all and singular the premises described in said mortgage as follows: All lands and premises conveyed to William A. Smith Jr. by Warranty Deed from Stephen M. LoPilato and Shari J. LoPilato, Trustees of the Bridle Path Realty Trust, and Frank LoPilato dated January 2, 1999, recorded on January 7, 1999, in Vol. 83, Page 275 of the Chester Land Records, and further described in the Complaint, Exhibit 2. Terms of Sale: US $10,000.00 deposit to be paid in cash or certified funds by purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing with proof of financing for the balance of the purchase to be provided at the time of sale and purchaser to sign a purchase and sales agreement at sale. The property shall be sold “as is, where is”, with all defects, patent and latent, subject to municipal property taxes, assessments or other liens, if any. Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the property at any time prior to sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale or inquire at Cady & Dugan, PC, PO Box 2341, Brattleboro, VT 05303 (802) 251-0099. ONE CREDIT UNION By: Christopher S. Dugan, Esq. November 14, 2018
