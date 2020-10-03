Notice The Rutland Town School UUSD School Board has an open board position. Candidate must reside in Rutland Town. The board meets once per month on the second Monday at 6:00 p.m. at Rutland Town School. Occasionally a special meeting is held. Interested persons should contact Chris Sell, Superintendent Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union 802-775-4342, ext. 2103
