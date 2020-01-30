STATE OF VERMONT PROBATE COURT DISTRICT OF RUTLAND DOCKET NO. In re: Adoption of B.S. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION To Matthew Solari and all interested person: WHEREAS, the following petition has been made to the Probate Court for the District of Rutland: PETITION TO TERMINATE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN PARENT AND CHILD AND REQUEST FOR NOTICE BY PUBLICATION; and WHEREAS, the Court has assigned the 28th day of February, 20202, at 9:00 AM, to hear and decide upon said petition, and ordered that notice thereof be given by publishing this notice for two weeks successively in The Rutland Herald, a newspaper circulating in the Rutland, Vermont area. Service by publication to be complete at least 14 days prior to the day assigned for hearing. THEREFORE, you are hereby notified to appear before said Court, at the time and place assigned, top make objections, if you have cause as to why the parental relationship between Matthew Solari and B.S. should not be terminated. This is the first action in this proceeding and the action may be granted if you do not appear to object. If you wish to received notice of future events in this matter you must formally enter your appearance with the court. If you have questions about the nature of this proceeding, or the purpose or content of this notice, you may inquire by calling or writing the petitioner's attorney, or register of the court. If you intend to contest the Petition, please notify the register. Dated this 21st day of January, 2020. /s/_________________ Judge Name of Newspaper: The Rutland Herald First Publication: 1/30/20 Second Publication: 2/6/20 Name and Address of the Petioner's Attorney: Name : Pamela Gatos, Esq. Kenny & Gatos, LLP Address: 73 Center Street, Suite 3 Rutland, Vermont 05701 802-855-8940
