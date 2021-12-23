STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION WINDSOR UNIT DOCKET: 90-2-10 Wrdm Jasmine Pinsonault v. Christopher Blanchard Order for Service by Publication AND NOW, this 14th day of December after consideration of the Verified Motion to Permit Service by Publication, the Court finds that service of the Motion for to Modify Child Support filed January 29, 2021 cannot with due diligence be served by any of the methods set forth in V.R.C.P. 4(d)-(f), (k), or (l). The Court does hereby notify, pursuant to V.R.C.P. 4(g), the Plaintiff, Jasmine Pinsonault, that said Motion to Modify Child Support is on file with the Clerk of the Vermont Superior Court, Family Division, Windsor Unit, 82 Railroad Row, White River Junction Vermont, and that a hearing on said Motion will be held at the Vermont Superior Court, Family Division, Windsor Unit at the above address on 2/3/22 at 9:00 am_. This Order shall be published once a week and at least seven (7) days apart for two (2) or more consecutive weeks in the [designated newspaper], a newspaper of general circulation in Rutland County which the non-served party is believed to be living. Dated 12/14/2021 /s/ Christine Hoyt_____ Honorable Christine Hoyt Magistrate
