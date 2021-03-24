STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET No. 21-PR-00662 IN RE ESTATE OF ALEXANDER POTOWNIAK LATE OF THE TOWN OF WEST RUTLAND ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION TO ALL HEIRS KNOWN AND UNKOWN: WHEREAS, the following petition has been made to the Probate Court for the District of Rutland: Petition to Open an Testate Estate; and WHEREAS, the Court has assigned the 20th day of April, 2021, at the Probate Office in Rutland, Vermont at 87 Center Street, Rutland, Vermont, at 9 o'clock in the fore noon to hear and decide upon said petition, and ordered notice thereof given by publishing this notice for two weeks successively in the Rutland Herald, a newspaper circulating in Rutland, VT. Service by publication to be completed at least 14 days prior to the day assigned for hearing. THEREFORE, you are hereby noticed to appear before said Court, at the time and place assigned, to make objections, if you have cause. This is the first action in this proceeding. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this matter you must formally enter your appearance with the court. Dated this 15th day of March, 2021. s/ Judge Karl C. Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.