STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION Addison Unit Docket No.: 5-1-19 Anjv In re: E.A. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING TO Tigerlillie Dickson, mother of E.A.: based upon the motion and affidavit filed by the Department for Children and Families the Court finds that service of the Petition for a Child in Need of Care or Supervision and Notice of the Merits Hearing cannot be made with due diligence by any method other than by publication. Accordingly, it is ORDERED that service of the Petition and Notice of the Merits Hearing shall be made upon Tigerlillie Dickson by publication. This Order shall be published once a week for two weeks in the Rutland Herald, a Vermont newspaper of general circulation in Rutland County, and a copy of this order and the Petition shall be mailed to Tigerlillie Dickson if an address for her is known. The Merits Hearing will be held on April 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Vermont Superior Court, Addison Family Division, at 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, Vermont. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. The State is represented by Tucker Jones, Esq., Deputy State's Attorney, 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, VT 05753. /s/ Alison Arms 3/18/2019 Honorable Alison Arms Date
