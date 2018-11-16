STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION ADDISON DOCKET NO. 2-1-18 Anjv In re: D.B. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING TO: Christopher Bissette father of D.B., you are hereby notified that the State of Vermont has filed a petition to establish a permanent guardianship for D.B. and that the hearing to consider permanent guardianship of D.B. will be held on 1/8/19 at 9:30 am at the Vermont Superior Court, Addison Family Division, at 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, Vermont. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the establishment of a permanent guardianship for D.B. The State is represented in this matter by Tucker Jones, Esq., Deputy State's Attorney, 7 Mahdy Court, Middlebury, VT 05753. A copy of this order shall be mailed to Christopher Bissette if an address for him is known. ___________________ 11/13/2018 Honorable Alison Arms Date
