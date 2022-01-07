VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISON Bennington Unit Case No. 21-PR-05256 207 South St Bennington, VT 05201 802-447-2700 www.vermontjudiciary.org ORDER FOR NOTICE OF HEARING AND SERVICE BY PUBLICATION Attn to: John Thomas Carmody, Jr A Petition to Change Name of Minor has been filed in the Bennington Probate Division of the Superior Court. A hearing on the petition will be held on January 26, 2022 at 1:30 PM at the Bennington Probate Division, 207 South Street, Bennington, Vermont, 05201. above-named court. If no one appears at the hearing to object, the relief requested may be granted. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this proceeding, you must notify the Court by filing a Notice of Appearance form that can be found on the Vermont Judiciary website. Electronically signed on December 16, 2021 pursuant to V.R.E.F 9(d). s/ D. Justine Scanlon______ D. Justine Scanlon, Judge Publication date: January 11th, 2022____
