STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT Docket 232-7-17 Rddm STACY EDDY, Plaintiff v. JERIMIAH DURFEE, Defendant ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION AND NOW, this 25th day of November after consideration of the Verified Motion to Permit Service by Publication, the Court finds that service of the Motion for Modification filed August 1, 2019 cannot be with due diligence be made by any of the methods set forth in V.R.C.P. 4(d)-(f), (k), or (l). The Court does hereby notify, pursuant to V.R.C.P. 4(g), the Plaintiff, Stacy Eddy, that said Motion for Modification is on file with the Clerk of the Vermont Superior Court, Family Division, Rutland Unit, 9 Merchants Row, Rutland, Vermont, 05701, and that a hearing on said Motion will be held at the Vermont Superior Court, Family Division, Rutland Unit at the above address on January 6, 2020 at 8:30am. This Order shall be published once a week and at least seven (7) days apart for two (2) or more consecutive weeks in the Rutland Herald, a newspaper of general circulation in Rutland County. IT IS SO ORDERED this 25th day of November 2019 at Rutland, Vermont. /s Joseph M. Lorman_____ Honorable Judge/Magistrate
