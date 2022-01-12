STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION CALEDONIA UNIT DOCKET NO. 141-9-19 Cadm Re: French v. Osmer Order for Service by Publication AND NOW, this 4th day of January, 2022 after consideration of the Verified Motion to Permit Service by Publication, the Court finds that service of the Motion for Enforcement filed May 6, 2021 cannot be with due diligence be made by any of the methods set forth in V.R.C.P. 4(d)-(f), (k), or (1). The Court does hereby notify, pursuant to V.R.C.P. 4(G), the Defendant, Lloyd Osmer, that said Motion for Enforcement is on file with the Clerk of the Vermont Superior Court, Family Division, Caledonia Unit, 1126 Main Street, Suite 1, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819, and that a hearing on said Motion will be held at the Vermont Superior Court, Family Division, Caledonia Unit at the above address on January 27, 2022 at 11AM. This Order shall be published once a week and at least seven (7) days apart for two (2) or more consecutive weeks in the Rutland Herald, a newspaper of general circulation in Rutland County. /s/ Alicia S. Humbert___ Honorable Alicia Humbert, Magistrate
