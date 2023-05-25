Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District Public Notice The Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District (OCW) provides email notifications of all planned spraying to control adult mosquitoes. Those notifications are sent no later than six (6) hours in advance and include the spray route(s) to be treated and the pesticide(s) to be used. In addition, email notification will be provided at least monthly regarding the anticipated schedule of trapping and treatment for all towns in the district to alert residents to be aware of potential notification of spraying. The OCW’s published spray routes can be viewed at: https://ocwicd.com/route-maps/. To subscribe to the spraying notification email list, please send a request to: ocwicd@gmail.com. Please include your name, E-911 physical street address, and town in your request. Requests for inclusion on more than one email notification list will be accommodated. Further information can be obtained from: Doug Perkins, OCW Board of Trustees Chair or Will Mathis, OCW Operations Coordinator Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District P.O. Box 188 Brandon, VT 05733 (802) 247-6779 ocwicd@gmail.com https://ocwicd.com Comments or complaints about OCW spraying operations should be addressed to: Director, Public Health & Agricultural Resource Management Division Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets 116 State Street Montpelier, VT 05620-2901 (802) 522-6973 Steve.Dwinell@vermont.gov
