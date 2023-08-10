Scope of Work The Town of Fair Haven is accepting proposals from qualified and insured firms to paint the exterior trim and windows and repair woodwork as required on the front half of the Municipal Building. The town is seeking a firm with experience and expertise to provide a professional and cost affective service. Project Overview Overview: The project consists of the preparation, repair, and painting of all existing exterior painted surfaces on the Town Hall building with two coats of approved paint product. The surfaces required to be painted consists of wood. The painting preparation will include complete removal of existing peeling and distressed paint. It is expected that the chosen firm will do an excellent job preparing the surfaces before applying paint. Rust spots or knots should not show through the paint. Lead paint may be present. It is the responsibility of the awarded firm to take all precautions and have applicable licenses for this project. Required Products: Non-thinned Benjamin Moore Regal Select self-priming paint is to be used, flat finish. Where nail heads are present rust-oleum fast dry primer and paint in a spray can will be used to cover the nail heads prior to painting. Town Manager 5 North Park Place Fair Haven, VT 05743 The deadline to submit a Proposal is 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 1st, 2023 Requests for the full RFP or Questions regarding this should be addressed to Town Manager Joe Gunter at 802-265-3010 Ext 5 or via email at FHmanager@comcast.net.