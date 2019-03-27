Towns of Rutland/Mendon Paving Bid The towns of Rutland and Mendon Select boards will received bids for fiscal year 2019 - 2020 paving. Bids are due April 12th and may be awarded at the April 16th Rutland Town Select board meeting. The Towns reserve the right to reject any and all bids. For bid specifications and a list of streets to be paved contact either the Road Commissioner at 773-8128 for Byron Hathaway or 773-4402 for Bill Ellis. Joshua Terenzini, Chairman, Board of Selectmen Town of Rutland Richard Wilcox, Chairman, Mendon Select Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.