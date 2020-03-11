Town of Rutland Paving Bid The Town of Rutland Select board will receive bids for fiscal year 2020-2021 paving. Bid may be awarded at the March 31, 2020 regular Select board meeting. The Town reserves the right to reject any or all bids. For bid specifications and a list of streets to be paved contact the Road Commissioner at 773-8128. Josuha Terenzini, Chairman, Board of Selectmen Town of Rutland
