Pawlet Development Review Board Meeting Thursday, January 20, 2022 - 7:00 PM Pawlet Town Office & Via ZOOM Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3494892532 Meeting ID: 349 489 2532 One tap mobile +19294362866,,3494892532# US (New York) Dial by your location +1 929 436 2866 US (New York) The DRB will convene a meeting to conduct regular business to consider two conditional use applications and to hear an appeal of the Zoning Administrator’s decision. 1. Call meeting to order 2. Organizational business for DRB members 3. Approve the Agenda 4. Application for a retail Cannabis store located at 946 Route 149. Owner and applicants, Samantha and James Sheldon. 5. Application for a yoga studio located at 339 Danby Pawlet Rd. Owner and applicants, Mark and Margaret McChesney. 6. Hear the appeal of Michael Wesko from the Zoning Administrator’s decision regarding permit 2008-01. 7. Deliberative Session following items: 4, 5 and 6. 8. Adjourn meeting S/Jonas Rosenthal Interim Zoning Administrator
