STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 370-6-18 RDCV PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC v. JESSE D. STUART OCCUPANTS OF: 39 Crescent Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 26, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Jesse D. Stuart to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, dated July 14, 2016 and recorded in Book 654 Page 984 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC dated June 8, 2018 and recorded in Book 654 Page 984 of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 39 Crescent Street, Rutland, Vermont on December 11, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Darren M. Childs by Vermont Special Limited Warranty Deed of PHH Mortgage Corporation dated December 15, 2014 and recorded December 18, 2014 in Book 640 at Page 225 of the City of Rutland Land Records and more particularly described therein as follows: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to PHH Mortgage Corporation by Quitclaim Deed of the Secretary, United States Department of Housing & Urban Development, dated November 12, 2014 and recorded December 18, 2014 in Book 640 at Page 223 of the City of Rutland Land Records and more particularly described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises acquired by the Secretary, United States Department of Housing & Urban Development via Confirmation Order in the cause entitled: PHH Mortgage Corporation v. Suzanne E. Tall, et al, Rutland Superior Court, Docket No. 604-8-10 Rdcv, which Order is dated June 19, 2012 and recorded in Volume 628, Pages 477-478 of the Rutland City Land Records; and being further described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Suzanne E. Tall by Warranty Deed of Stephen Cable and Donna Cable dated July 19, 2005 and recorded in Volume 508 at Page 365 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Stephen Cable and Donna Cable by Executor's Deed of First Vermont Bank and Trust Company, Executor of the Estate of Ruth R. Bentley dated February 24, 1989, and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 283 at Page 135 and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ruth R. Bentley, by Mary S. Bentley, by deed dated September 14, 1922, recorded in Book 37, Page 563, of the City of Rutland Land Records and therein described as follows: "One undivided half of the following described property, to wit: -Beginning at a point in the north line of Crescent Street 113 feet and 6 inches easterly from the south corner of land formerly of Cheney, now of Cahee; thence northerly 162 and 200/100ths, feet to land now or formerly of E. Pierpoint; thence easterly in the south line of said land now or formerly of Pierpoint 56 feet and 9 inches; thence southerly in a line parallel with the first described line 162 and 20/100ths feet to the north line of Crescent Street; thence westerly in the north line of Crescent Street 56 feet and 9 inches to the place of beginning. Being the same premises deeded to Mary S. Bentley and Celia G. Bentley by Clayton E Knowlton and. Eliza P. Knowlton by their deed dated October 11, 1905 and recorded in Book 20, Page 262 of the land records of the said City of Rutland." Together with all right, title and interest of the said Ruth R. Bentley, as sole heir of Celia G. Bentley, late of the City of Rutland, Vermont, being an undivided one-half interest. Excepting from the foregoing described parcel, a certain piece of land conveyed by Ruth R. Bentley to Ata Utley and Bruce E. Utley, by deed dated July 25, 1963, recorded in Book 122, Page 247, which conveyance was confirmed and corrected by a deed individually and as sole heir of Celia Bentley to Ata Utley and Bruce E. Utley, dated April 15, 1964, recorded in Book 117, Page 131, of the City of Rutland Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : October 15, 2019 By : __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
