STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 353-7-19 RDCV PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION v. KEVIN M. ACHORN A/K/A KEVIN ACHORN, BRENDA L. ACHORN A/K/A BRENDA ACHORN AND DISASTER RECOVERY, INC. OCCUPANTS OF: 256-A North Church Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 1, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kevin M. Achorn and Brenda L. Achorn to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for TD Banknorth, NA, dated December 1, 2006 and recorded in Book 536 Page 123 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for TD Banknorth, NA to PHH Mortgage Corporation dated January 11, 2019 and recorded in Book 682 Page 26 of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 256-A North Church Street, Rutland, Vermont on December 20, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Wenda M. Mattison and Robert W McGinness, Jr by the warranty deed of Katherine L O'Rourke and Chad J Hollister dated June 10, 2005 and recorded in Book 505 at Page 290 of the Rutland City Land Records Being all, and the same lands and premises as were conveyed to Katherine L O'Rourke and Chad J Hollister by the Executor's Deed of Walter D Cheney, Executor of the Estate of Greta L Cheney, dated December 27, 2002 and recorded January 29, 2003 in Book 449 at Page 295 of the Rutland City Land Records Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Donald W. Cheney and Greta L Cheney, husband and wife, by Merritt H Crawford and Ruth E. Crawford, husband and wife, by warranty deed dated June 22, 1966 and recorded in the land records of the City of Rutland in Book 134 at pages 8-10 The premises in said deed are bounded and described as follows 'Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Merritt H. Crawford and Ruth E Crawford, husband and wife, by Clinton W. Allen and Cordia Helen Allen, by warranty deed dated May 31, 1935, recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 59, Page 22, and herein described as follows' Beginning in the East line of Church Street at the North westerly corner of land formerly supposed to be owned by Eugene E. Stoodley and wife, but now supposed to be owned by Gertrude E. Moore and running thence northerly along the east line of Church Street sixty-six feet (66’); thence easterly in a line parallel with the north line of said land of sai Gertrude E Moore one hundred sixty-five feet (165'), thence southerly parallel with the east line of Church Street sixty-six feet (66'); and thence westerly along the north line of said land of said Gertrude E. Moore one hundred sixty-five feet (165') to the beginning Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 11, 2019 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
