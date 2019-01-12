Castleton Planning Commission Meeting Castleton Town Office Tuesday - January 15, 2019 - 7:00 PM Seeking Public Comments for an application to the Agency of Transportation Better Connections Program. The proposed project seeks to develop a Master Plan for the Route 4 A (3.2 miles) corridor from the Train Station to Hydeville.
