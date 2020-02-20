Castleton Planning Commission Meeting Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Castleton Town Office at 6:30 PM Agenda The Castleton Planning Commission is seeking public input to discuss Solar Facilities siting criteria for consideration. The Planning Commission is drafting an Enhanced Energy Plan because of the important economic and environmental benefits to be gained by reducing overall energy consumption and minimizing the use of fossil fuels. The Commission is researching the following: siting criteria and how this will implement the State’s Comprehensive Energy Plan. Janet Currie, Chairperson
