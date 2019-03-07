Mill River Unified Union School District #U052 Policy Hearing At its regular meeting on March 20, 2019, the Mill River Unified Union School District Board proposes to adopt the following policies for the Mill River Unified Union School District: D12 Employment Harassment F20 Hazing, Harassment and Bullying H5 Visits by Parents, Community Members or Media The School Board will hold a public hearing to receive public comments concerning the proposed policies at approximately 7:15 p.m. at the Clarendon Elementary School. Copies of the proposed policies may be obtained at millriverschools.org/boards/ or by contacting the Superintendent's office at 775-3264.
