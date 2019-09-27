Mill River Unified Union School District #U052 Policy Hearing At its regular meeting on October 16, 2019, the Mill River Unified Union School District Board proposes to adopt the following policies for the Mill River Unified Union School District: F9 Transportation F12 Commitment to Educational Equity G11 Acceptable Use of the Internet and Electronic Devices The School Board will hold a public hearing to receive public comments concerning the proposed policies at approximately 7:15 p.m. at the Shrewsbury Mountain School. Copies of the proposed policies may be obtained at millriverschools.org/boards/ or by contacting the Superintendent's office at 775-3264.
