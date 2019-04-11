PUBLIC NOTICE POLICY WARNING The Slate Valley Unified Union School District Board will conduct a public hearing at their meeting on April 22, 2019 at 6:30 P.M., at the Orwell Village School, and take action on the following policies: ACCESS CONTROL SECURITY CAMERA Copies of the policies are available from the Superintendent of Schools’ Office, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven, Vermont. Brooke Olsen-Farrell Superintendent of Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.