PROPOSED STATE RULES ====================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rule 8.000: Data Submission. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P019 AGENCY: Green Mountain Care Board CONCISE SUMMARY: The Board stewards two sets of health care data: VHCURES (all-payer claims database) and VUHDDS (hospital discharge database). Health insurers, health care providers, hospitals and other health care facilities, and governmental agencies must submit data for inclusion in the databases. The rule sets out the requirements for reporting health care claims and eligibility data, inpatient discharge data, outpatient procedure and service data, emergency department data, and other information relating to health care provided in Vermont and to Vermont residents outside the state. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Russ McCracken, Green Mountain Care Board, 144 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602 Tel: 802-505-3055 Email: russ.mccracken@vermont.gov URL: https://gmcboard.vermont.gov/publications/rules-statutes. FOR COPIES: Kathryn O'Neill, Green Mountain Care Board, 144 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602 Tel: 802-272-8602 Email: kathryn.oneill@vermont.gov. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rule 9.000: Data Release. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P020 AGENCY: Green Mountain Care Board CONCISE SUMMARY: The Board stewards two sets of health care data: VHCURES (all-payer claims data) and VUHDDS (hospital discharge data). Subject to certain restrictions and limitations, the Board makes some of the information in the health care database available as a resource for individuals and entities to review health care utilization, expenditures, and performance in Vermont. The rule establishes processes by which the Board will make data in the health care database available to support legitimate and beneficial research and analysis. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Russ McCracken, Green Mountain Care Board, 144 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602 Tel: 802-505-3055 Email: russ.mccracken@vermont.gov URL: https://gmcboard.vermont.gov/publications/rules-statutes. FOR COPIES: Kathryn O'Neill, Green Mountain Care Board, 144 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602 Tel: 802-272-8602 Email: kathryn.oneill@vermont.gov.
