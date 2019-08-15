PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Rules for the Allocation and Distribution of Regional Planning Funds. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P052 AGENCY: Agency of Commerce and Community Development CONCISE SUMMARY: The Municipal and Regional Planning Fund directs the Agency of Commerce and Community Development's Department of Housing & Community Development to allocate funds to the Regional Planning Commissions according to a formula adopted by rule predicated upon accountability for performance. The proposed amendments to the adopted rule are minor, correct technical deficiencies, improve administrative efficiencies and build inter-governmental accountability. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Jacob Hemmerick, Department of Housing and Community Development 1 National Life Drive, Davis Bldg. 6th Floor, Montpelier VT 05620-0501 Tel: 802-828-5249 Email: jacob.hemmerick@vermont.gov URL: https://accd.vermont.gov/community-development/resources- rules/planning. FOR COPIES: Dale Azaria, General Council, Department of Housing and Community Development 1 National Life Drive, Davis Bldg. 6th Floor, Montpelier VT 05620-0501 Tel: 802-828-5249 Email: Dale.Azaria@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
