PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Rule 4.400, The Renewable Energy Standard Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P053 AGENCY: Public Utility Commission CONCISE SUMMARY: The Vermont Renewable Energy Standard (RES), requires electric utilities to acquire specified amounts of renewable energy and to achieve fossil-fuel and greenhouse gas reductions by implementing energy transformation projects. The RES is divided into three Tiers. Tier I, requires utilities to procure renewable energy equal to 55% of their annual retail electric sales for the year 2017, increasing by 4% every third January 1 thereafter, eventually reaching 75% in 2032. Tier II, requires utilities to procure renewable energy equal to 1% of their annual retail electric sales from new distributed renewable generation resources under 5MW in 2017, increasing by 3/5 a percent each year thereafter, eventually reaching 10% in 2032. Tier III, requires utilities to procure additional distributed renewable generation eligible for Tier II or to achieve fossil-fuel reductions from energy transformation projects equal to 2% of their annual retail electric sales in 2017, increasing by 2/3 a percent each year thereafter, eventually reaching 12% ins 2032. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Elizabeth Schilling, Esq. Vermont Public Utility Commission, 112 State Street, Montpelier VT 05620-2701 Tel: 802-828-2358 Fax: 802-828-3351 Email: elizabeth.schilling@vermont.gov URL: https://puc.vermont.gov/about-us/statutes-and-rules. FOR COPIES: Tom Knauer, Policy Director Vermont Public Utility Commission, 112 State Street, Montpelier VT 05620-2701 Tel: 802-828-2358 Fax: 802-828-3351 Email: thomas.knauer@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Choices for Care. Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P054 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule sets forth the criteria for Medicaid coverage and reimbursement for Choices for Care services under Vermont's Medicaid program. It revises and will replace the current Choices for Care 1115 Long-term Care Medicaid Waiver Regulations. The rule will be adopted and incorporated into the Health Care Administrative Rules, which are designed to improve public accessibility and comprehension of the numerous rules concerning the operation of Vermont's Medicaid program. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Megan Tierney-Ward Department of Disabilities, Aging & Independent Living, Adult Services Division 280 State Drive, HC 2 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-0270 Tel: 802-241-0294 Fax: 802-241-0308 Email: megan.tierney-ward@vermont.gov URL: http://humanservices.vermont.gov/on-line-rules. FOR COPIES: Stuart G. Schurr, Esq. Department of Disabilities, Aging & Independent Living, Commissioner's Office HC 2 South, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2020 Tel: 802-241-0353 Fax: 802-241-0386 Email: stuart.schurr@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: The seven rules below are being promulgated by the Agency of Human Services who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. Please note the title and number of the rule(s) you are interested in when contacting the agency. New: In-home Lactation Consultation Services - Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P055 Amended: Audiology Services - Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P056 Dental Services for Beneficiaries Age 21 and Older - Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P057 Dental Services for Beneficiaries Under Age 21, and Pregnant and Postpartum Women - Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P058 Eyewear and Vision Care Services - Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P059 Medically Complex Nursing Services – Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P060 Medicaid Cost Sharing – Vermont Proposed Rule: 19P061 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rules set forth the criteria for coverage and service delivery for Health Care Administrative Rules (HCAR). The amendments replace Medicaid covered services rule 7412 as part of the sequential adoption of Health Care Administrative Rules designed to improve public accessibility and comprehension of the rules concerning the operation of Vermont's Medicaid program. It also amends Health Care Administrative Rules 4.213, 4.202, 4.203, 4.214, and 6.100. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Ashley Berliner Agency of Human Services 280 State Drive Waterbury, VT 05671-1000 Tel: 802-578-9305 Fax: 802-241-0450 E-Mail: ashley.berliner@vermont.gov URL: http://humanservices. vermont.gov/on-line-rules. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
