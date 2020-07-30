PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Title 10 V.S.A. Appendix § 2 Report, Big Game. Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P017 AGENCY: Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board CONCISE SUMMARY: The rule authorizes the Commissioner to allow electronic reporting of turkey and deer and allow electronic reporting of moose and bear in an emergency. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Catherine Gjessing, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife,1 National Life Drive, Dewey 1, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802 595 - 3331 Fax: 802 828 –1250 E-Mail: catherine.gjessing@vermont.gov URL: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/about-us/fish-and-wildlife-board/ board-rules. FOR COPIES: Mark Scott, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, 1 National Life Drive, Dewey 1, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-777-4217 Fax: 802-828-1250 E-Mail: mark.scott@ vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Title 10 V.S.A. Appendix § 22 Turkey Seasons Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P018 AGENCY: Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board CONCISE SUMMARY: The rule deletes a couple of unnecessary definitions, defines youth and novice hunters, establishes a novice turkey hunting weekend at the same time as the youth turkey hunting weekend, sets forth the requirements related to hunting licenses and the attendance of an unarmed adult hunter for youth and novice hunters, and amends shot size to allow smaller shot. Novice hunters are defined as new hunters who have received their first hunting license within the last calendar year. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Catherine Gjessing, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife,1 National Life Drive, Dewey 1, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802 595 - 3331 Fax: 802 828 – 1250 E-Mail: catherine.gjessing@vermont.gov URL: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/about-us/fish-and-wildlife-board/ board-rules. FOR COPIES: Mark Scott, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, 1 National Life Drive, Dewey 1, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-777-4217 Fax: 802-828-1250 E-Mail: mark.scott@ vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
