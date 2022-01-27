PROPOSED STATE RULES ====================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Reportable and Communicable Diseases Rule. Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P001 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: This rulemaking does the following: 1) Adds COVID-19 and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children to the list of reportable diseases; 2) Adds SARS-CoV-2 to the list of reportable laboratory findings and requires that all results be reported including positive, negative, and indeterminate. 3) Adds race and ethnicity data as required reporting content; 4) Adds the definition of electronic reporting to clarify approved methods of reporting and establishes a basis to share data between the Department and Vermont Information Technology Leaders (VITL); 5) Adds standardization procedures for administrative specimen collection; 6) Clarifies the timeframe for reporting laboratory findings to the Department; 7) Removes certain animal diseases from the list of reportable diseases; 8) Reorganizes sections for clarity. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Natalie Weill, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: http://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/public-comment. FOR COPIES: David Englander, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-826-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: The two rules below have been promulgated by Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the rule(s) you are interested in. • Rule 3: Medical Cannabis. – 22P002 • Rule 4: Compliance and Enforcement. – 22P003 AGENCY: Cannabis Control Board CONCISE SUMMARY: Rule 3 regulates the use of therapeutic cannabis in Vermont. The rule will regulate patient access to cannabis and cannabis products and will regulate the dispensaries that provide cannabis and cannabis products to patients. These activities are currently regulated by the Department of Public Safety (DPS). They will come under the purview of the Cannabis Control Board in accordance with Act 164(2020) and Act 62(2021). Rule 4 regulates the enforcement mechanisms, procedures, and penalties for the Cannabis Control Board's Rules 1 through 3, which govern the licensing and regulation of commercial cannabis businesses and patient access to therapeutic cannabis. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: David Scherr, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-558-6022 Email: david.scherr@vermont.gov URL: https://ccb.vermont.gov. FOR COPIES: Kimberley Lashua, Cannabis Control Board, 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-7001 Tel: 802-836-7708 Email: Kimberley.lashua@vermont.gov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
