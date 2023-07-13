PROPOSED STATE RULES ===================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Pandemic-Era General Assistance Emergency Housing Transition. Vermont Proposed Rule: 23E05 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule expands categorical eligibility for temporary housing assistance under General Assistance rule 2652.3 from families with children aged six or under to families with children under 18 years of age or who are 18 or 19 years of age and attending secondary school on full-time basis or an equivalent level of vocational or technical training, pursuant to the Executive Order. This rule updates the basic needs standard chart in rule 2652.4 to align with the current Reach Up basic needs standard and amends the methodology in rule 2652.4 for calculating the 30 percent income contribution. This rule establishes two new sections: (1) rule 2652.5, which implements sec. 6 of Act 81 of 2023; and (2) rule 2652.6, which clarifies that the maximum number of days a household may receive housing assistance resets July 1, 2023, and rescinds all waivers and variances of the rules previously in place from March 2020 through June 2023. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families, 280 State Drive, NOB 1 North, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-595-9639 Email: heidi.moreau@vermont.gov URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/esd/laws-rules/current. FOR COPIES: Jennifer Myka, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families, 280 State Drive, NOB 1 North, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-798-9824 Email: jennifer.myka@vermont.gov. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------